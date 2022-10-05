Court orders DPP to file evidence in Nick Mwendwa's graft case

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has been given 14 days by the High Court in Kiambu to file evidence in the case where the embattled Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa has challenged a fresh bid to charge him over alleged theft of funds from the football body.

Lady Justice Mary Kasango directed the case to be heard on December 6.

Mwendwa will now know within 60 days whether he will be cleared of any wrong doing in relation to the alleged disappearance of the millions at the federations.

Justice Kasango, sitting at the High Court in Kiambu, will determine whether Mwendwas fresh trial is malicious and an abuse of the court process.

However, Justice Kasango did not grant any interim orders suspending the fresh bid by the DPP to charge Mwendwa afresh.

Mwendwa was freed on July 6 by the anti-corruption court after the DPP failed to produce evidence.

Justice Kasango was informed by defence lawyers Charles Njenga, Eric Mutua and Victor Omwebu that the DPP is yet to respond to the issues raised by Mwendwa that his fundamental and constitutional rights are being violated in the renewed bid to try him over alleged theft yet he had been discharged by the corruption court on July 6.

Mwendwa has accused the DPP of forum shopping for a court to force a prosecution which he says has not been properly founded legally.

He is therefore asking the court to restrain the DPP, the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) from charging him based on an audit report compiled by a committee established by the Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed in November 2021.

Mwendwa is also asking the court to quash the fresh criminal case filed against him by the DPP based on fresh investigations.

Mwendwa is yet to answer to the new charges drawn by the DPP after anti-corruption court chief magistrate Eunice Nyuttu discharged him.

“This case has now been fixed for hearing on December 6. The DPP is hereby directed to file and serve responses to the plaintiff’s (Mwendwa) case within 14 days,” ruled Justice Kasango.

The judge ordered the DPP to serve Mwendwa with the evidence he shall file to enable him to prepare his defence.

Justice Kasango gave the directions when the case was mentioned for directions on Tuesday.

When Mwendwa appeared before Kiambu Chief Magistrate Simon Rading on September 26, he filed a fresh application seeking to forestall his fresh trial.

Rading was told Chief Magistrate Eunice Nyuttu had discharged Mwendwa in the Sh38million graft case.

Mwendwa has filed twin applications at the Kiambu Law Courts seeking orders to restrain the DPP from preferring the fresh charges against the backdrop of the discharge of the graft case.

The DPP withdrew the initial case against Mwendwa under Section 87(a) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC) for when he failed to avail evidence in the graft case.

Mwendwa's woes arose from an audit report by a committee appointed by Amina to probe expenditure of FKF funds.