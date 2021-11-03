Conte vows to revive Tottenham's fortunes

Inter Milan's Italian coach Antonio Conte shouts instructions during their Italian Serie A match against Udinese on May 23, 2021 at the San Siro stadium in Milan. Conte has parted company with newly-crowned Serie A champions Inter Milan after leading them to a first title in 11 years, the Italian club confirmed on May 26, 2021.

Photo credit: MIiguel Medina | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The 52-year-old led Inter Milan to their first Serie A title since 2010 last season to break Juventus' nine-year stranglehold on the Italian league before leaving the Nerazzurri.
  • Conte began Juve's period of dominance with three Serie A titles between 2011 and 2014 and managed Italy from 2014 to 2016 before his two-year stint at Chelsea.

London

