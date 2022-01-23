Comoros set to have outfield player in goal for Afcon tie

  • The Scorpions, who are one of the lowest ranked teams at the competition, began their campaign with 1-0 victory over Mauritania and a draw against Mali in matchday 2, before a surprise 1-0 victory over 2004 winners Tunisia in their last Group F fixture at the Limbe Omnisport stadium on Thursday to finish second in the group though with same seven points as group leaders Mali.
  • At their sixth participation, Guinea are seeking to better their 1976 record when they finished second.

The Comoros look set to name an outfield player in goal for their first ever knockout match at the Africa Cup of Nations against hosts Cameroon on Monday after Covid-19 cases and injuries left them with no other choice.

