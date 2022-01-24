Comoros name defender in goal against Cameroon

Yaoundé, Cameroon

The Comoros were forced to name an outfield player in goal for their historic Africa Cup of Nations last-16 tie against hosts Cameroon on Monday with two goalkeepers ruled out due to Covid-19 and another missing due to injury.

Full-back Chaker Alhadhur was therefore named as the starting goalkeeper as the tiny Indian Ocean island nation play their first ever Afcon knockout tie.

The Comoros tried to get clearance for goalkeeper Ali Ahamada to play in the game after he provided a negative test, but the Confederation of African Football ruled him to be ineligible as he tested positive just two days before the tie.