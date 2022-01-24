Comoros name defender in goal against Cameroon

Jean-Daniel Padovani

Comoros' goalkeepers' coach Jean-Daniel Padovani speaks during a press conference at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde on January 23, 2022 on the eve of their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) match against Cameroon.
 

Photo credit: Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Comoros tried to get clearance for goalkeeper Ali Ahamada to play in the game after he provided a negative test, but the Confederation of African Football ruled him to be ineligible as he tested positive just two days before the tie.
  • Ahamada's fellow goalkeeper Moyadh Ousseini has also been ruled out with Covid, while Salim Ben Boina is injured.

Yaoundé, Cameroon 

