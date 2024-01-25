Comesa fines Caf Sh53m over competition breach in media rights award

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Qatari sports channel beIN have been fined $300,000 (about Sh53,457,142) each by the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (Comesa) for breaching competition regulations in the region.

The Commission's Committee Responsible for Initial Determinations (CID) found on December 22, that certain provisions of the beIN Agreements were in violation of Article 16 of its Competition Regulations.

In particular, the CID held that the lack of an open tender process for the award of the pay-TV broadcast rights for CAF competitions resulted in a significant prevention, restriction or distortion of competition within the Common Market.

The Commission says that because the CAF competitions were held annually or every two years, the duration of the exclusive belN Agreements were disproportionately long and increased the likelihood of market foreclosure.

“The scope of the media rights under the belN Agreements, taken in conjunction with the lack of a tender process and the duration of the agreements, was excessive and was likely to have resulted in a significant prevention and distortion of competition in the relevant markets,” said the Commission.

Further, the Commission ordered that all media rights awarded to belN pursuant to the Agreements, with regard to its operationalisation within the Common Market, shall cease on December 31 this year.

CAF in 2007 gave Lagardere Sports exclusive right to commercialise their media and marketing rights from 2008 to 2016.

The agreement was extending in 2015 to 2028.

CAF is also required to award all future exclusive media rights of their competitions within the Common Market on the basis of an open, transparent, and non­discriminatory tender process, based on a set of objective criteria.