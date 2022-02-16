Coman equaliser spares Bayern blushes in Salzburg

Kingsley Coman

Bayern Munich's French forward Kingsley Coman celebrates scoring a goal during their UEFA Champions League last-16, first-leg football match against RB Salzburg in Salzburg, Austria on February 16, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Kerstin Joensson | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • A floating cross from Pavard was flicked on by Thomas Mueller to Coman, who slotted the ball past Koehn to avoid a second shock defeat for Bayern in the space of just five days. 
  • "It feels a bit like a defeat when you concede such a late goal, but 1-1 is a good result," said Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi. 
  • "We are young, hungry and full of energy and we want to irritate Bayern," he added with an eye on the second leg in Munich on March 8.

Salzburg, Austria 

