Coastal Heroes melt Dandora's hearts in Mombasa heat

Coastal Heroes Sunday were in a class of their own thrashing visiting Dandora Love 6-1 at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

Khamis Aboud opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Abdallah Abdulrahman doubled the hosts' lead in the 18th.

Dandora pulled one back in the 40th minute through Bonaventure Atse but Dennis Katana restored Heroes' two-goal advantage for a 3-1 lead at half-time.

Alfred Maningi's penalty in the 52nd minute made it 4-1 before Lucky Kaingu and Aboud completed the rout to ensure Heroes bounced back to winning ways.

The win sees Heroes rise to ninth place with 17 points while Dandora Love drop to 12th with 14 points.

It was Heroes who started birghtly with Aboud placing his effort inches wide after Kaingu had picked him out with a cutback. Aboud was once again culpable of poor finishing when his shot went wide in the fifth minute.

However he made amends in the seventh minute, netting the opener after an incisive pass from Katana.

Abdallah Abdulraham netted the second goal with a composed volley inside the box after a wonderful cross from Aboud in the 18th minute. Dandora pulled one back in the 40th minute through Atse after a blunder from Heroes keeper Edwin Oloo.

Katana slotted his third goal of the season after a lovely cross from Kaingu in the dying minutes of the first half as the hosts led 3-1 at the break.

Heroes were awarded a second-half penalty after Lucky Yeme was pulled down in the danger area, Maningi stepping up to convert from the spot in the 52nd minute.

Dandora were awarded a penalty but failed to capitalise on the opportunity, as Oloo made two crucial saves to deny them any hopes of a comeback.

Moments later, Kaingu made it five and there was still time for Aboud to complete his brace.

Meanwhile, in Ukunda, SS Assad registered their third win in the National Super league after seeing off rivals Mombasa Elites 2-0 at their newly renovated Shamu Stadium.