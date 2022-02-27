Coastal Heroes melt Dandora's hearts in Mombasa heat

Coastal Heroes forward Khamis Aboud celebrates

Coastal Heroes forward Khamis Aboud celebrates after scoring against Dandora Love during their National Super League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on February 27, 2022. 

Photo credit: Steven Heywood | Nation Media Group
By  Steven Heywood

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Khamis Aboud opened the scoring in the seventh minute before Abdallah Abdulrahman doubled the hosts' lead in the 18th
  • Alfred Maningi's penalty in the 52nd minute made it 4-1 before Lucky Kaingu and Aboud completed the rout to ensure Heroes bounced back to winning ways
  • The win sees Heroes rise to ninth place with 17 points while Dandora Love drop to 12th with 14 points


Coastal Heroes Sunday were in a class of their own thrashing visiting Dandora Love 6-1 at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa. 

