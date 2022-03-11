Heroes, Mombasa Elites win big at the coast

Coastal Heroes Friday thrashed Muhorini Youth 4-1 in a National Super League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

Ali Halafu opened the scoring before Abdulrahman Abdallah doubled the hosts advantage for a 2-0 lead at half-time.

Halafu sealed his brace in the 66th minute and Khamis Aboud put the tie beyond doubt with the fourth. Muhoroni grabbed a consolation goal through a Felix Ochieng penalty after Marcus Jairo fouled him in the box.

Heroes now rise to ninth position with 21 points after 16 matches.

"I am pleased with the performance today and this is the way that we should go if we want to gain promotion to FKF-PL," said Heroes head coach Hussein Mohammed. "We are now focused on APS Bomet and we hope to gain better results in the coming days."

Muhoroni Youth head coach Ibrahim Ateng said his players lacked the motivation to push for a win.

"My players lack the ambition to deliver. I am disappointed with the result and I hope they pull up their socks in the next game," said Ateng.

After Halafu had broken the deadlock in the early kick-off, Heroes went further ahead when Abdallah connected to Aboud's cross with a sweet volley that arrowed into the top corner.

Halafu showed composure to beat Muhoroni goalkeeper in the 66th minute with a delightful lob after Aboud had played him through with an incisive pass. Aboud got on the scoresheet in the 74th minute to make it four goals in as many games.

Muhoroni grabbed a consolation goal through a Felix Ochieng penalty after Jairo fouled him in the danger area.

In another match played at the same venue, Mombasa Elites edged MCF 3-2 to move to eighth place with 22 points.

Kevince Ochieng handed MCF the lead in the fifth minute but Elites replied in the 37th minute through Brian Golo.

Golo was on target again in the 40th minute and later sealed his hatrick in the 61st.

MCF were awarded a penalty which Ezekiel Okare converted in the 63rd minute but the hosts held on to win 3-2.

Friday results

Coastal Heroes 4 -1 Muhoroni Youth