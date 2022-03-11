Heroes, Mombasa Elites win big at the coast

Coastal Heroes forward Ali Halafu celebrates

Coastal Heroes forward Ali Halafu (centre) celebrates after scoring against Muhoroni Youth during their National Super League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on March 11, 2022.  

Photo credit: Steven Heywood | Nation Media Group
By  Steven Heywood

Nation Media Group

  • Ali Halafu opened the scoring before Abdulrahman Abdallah doubled the hosts advantage for a 2-0 lead at half-time
  • Muhoroni Youth head coach Ibrahim Ateng said his players lacked the motivation to push for a win
  • In another match played at the same venue, Mombasa Elites edged MCF 3-2 to move to eighth place with 22 points

Coastal Heroes Friday thrashed Muhorini Youth 4-1 in a National Super League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

