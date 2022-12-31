Coastal clubs seek fresh legs for NSL battle

National Super League (NSL) side SS Assad FC of Ukunda Saturday revealed names of their new signings acquired during the December transfer window to strengthen the team.

Team manager Hamisi Hassan Dele told Nation Sport that they are looking to sign five more players as they target promotion to Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

"We’ve signed six new players and two others who we’ve brought back after playing for other clubs last season. We believe in our new signings and together with the ones we've retained, I’m sure we’ll perform better than last season,” said Dele.

Assad’s new signings are goalkeeper Frankline Otieno from Green Marine FC, striker Mwinyi Chibato from Mshale FC, defenders Shehe Mwadele from Amsterdam FC and Hamisi Said from Shika Adabu FC.

Others to join Assad are midfielders Shikeli Ibrahim from Wayzata FC and Mohamed Mohamed from Azam FC.

The two players who have returned to the team are Mtengo Hassan who was with AP Kitui FC and Omari Marere who joins from Kilifi All Stars FC.

Assad have released defender Omar Mwandaro who has signed for AP Bomet FC and midfielder Bukens Adea who has joined Mayenje FC in Kakamega.

The Ukunda-based side has so far played three matches, winning 1-0 against Kibera Black Stars FC at Shamu ground, lost 1-0 away to Shabana FC and gave a walk-over to Migori Youth FC away after their bus broke down on their way to Migori.

Meanwhile, another NSL side Mwatate United FC hopes to improve its position in the standings by signing 10 new players.

According to club chairman James Okoyo, they will sign 10 new players and drop eight others.

"We’re confident our new signings will play with their hearts out to give the team a new lease of life and perform better in our remaining matches," said Okoyo, who did not want to reveal the names until all the documentation was complete.

Okoyo said they have high hopes of finding a sponsor because financial constraints have greatly affected their performance this season.

Okoyo assured fans that the team would perform better moving forward and urged them to attend home matches to motivate the players.