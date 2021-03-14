Stima, Modern Coast share spoils in Mombasa derby

Coast Stima and Modern Coast Rangers FC battled to a 2-2 draw during a thrilling National Super League (NSL) match at Serani Sports ground on Saturday.

Modern Coast’s George Owiti gave his team a 1-0 half-time lead before Stima replied in the second half through Stephen Mwiti and Lucky Kaingu. Rashid Nzau snatched a late equaliser to ensure both sides shared the spoils.

Coast Stima coach Hussein Mohammed said they deserved to win the match but was satisfied with the result since it was a derby. “We were the better side and led 2-1 with 16 minutes to the final whistle but lack of concentration by my players cost us the three points,” said Mohamed.

He said they were preparing for their Wednesday home clash against Kenya Police at Mbaraki Sports Club. “We’re aiming to secure all the three points,” said Mohamed.

His Modern Coast counterpart Mohamed Ahmed popularly known as Mohaa said he was impressed with his players’ fighting spirit especially after conceding the second goal. “We were about to lose the match but our players put more pressure towards the end till we got the equalizer in injury time,” said Ahmed.

The game started on a fast note with Modern Coast having an upper hand and they deservedly took the lead in the 20th minute when George Owiti received a fine pass from Juma Bakari to send a powerful shot past the helpless Stima goalkeeper Said Dhadho.

It was in the second half that Stima grew into the game and equalised in the 62nd minute through second half substitute Stephen Mwiti. Lucky Kaingu put Stima ahead with a header off a corner taken by Hawkin Ademba.

Modern Coast strikers fought gallantly for a point and Nzau scored found the back of the net deep in injury time.