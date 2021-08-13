Coast Stima edge Mt Kenya United to ease relegation woes

Coast Stima put up a spirited fight to register a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Mount Kenya in a National Super League (NSL) match at Mbaraki Sports Club on Friday.

Elsewhere, in an all-Coast affair at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi, Mwatate United and Modern Coast Rangers battled to a 1-1- draw. Mwatate took the lead in the 26th minute through Geoffrey Onjuati before Athumani Ibrahim leveled for the visitors in the 86th minute.

At Mbaraki, Stima got their goals in the first half through Alfred Maningi's penalty and Samson Karisa before Andrew Ngati replied for Mount Kenya in the second half.

The win lifts Stima to 15th place with 33 points from 31 matches and coach Hussein Madaga is optimistic they will escape relegation.

“I’m impressed with the way my players performed today and I hope they’ll win our remaining matches for us to prepare well for next season,” he said.

His opposite number James Nandwa faulted officiating for the loss, blaming the referee for giving a dubious penalty and an offiside goal.

“Our opponents were favoured to win this match as the referee gave them the lead from a penalty which would not have been given and allowed them to score from an offside position,” Nandwa claimed.

The hosts got off to a bright start and took the lead in the 20th minute when Maningi scored from the spot after a Mount Kenya United defender had handled in the box.