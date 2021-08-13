Coast Stima edge Mt Kenya United to ease relegation woes

Phelix Ouma of Mount Kenya United vies for the ball with Coast Stima's Mohamed Buki

Phelix Ouma of Mount Kenya United vies for the ball with Coast Stima's Mohamed Buki during their National Super League match at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on August 14, 2021. 

Photo credit: Abdulrahman Sheriff | Nation Media Group

By  Abdulrahman Sheriff

Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Elsewhere, in an all-Coast affair at Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi, Mwatate United and Modern Coast Rangers battled to a 1-1- draw
  • At Mbaraki, Stima got their goals in the first half through Alfred Maningi's penalty and Samson Karisa before Andrew Ngati replied for Mount Kenya in the second half
  • The win lifts Stima to 15th place with 33 points from 31 matches and coach Hussein Madaga is optimistic they will escape relegation

Coast Stima put up a spirited fight to register a morale-boosting 2-1 victory over Mount Kenya in a National Super League (NSL) match at Mbaraki Sports Club on Friday. 

