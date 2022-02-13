Coaches decry poor officiating of matches

Shabana

Part of the action between Mara Sugar and Shabana during their National Super League match at Awendo stadium in Migori County on November 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The chairman of leagues committee at Football Kenya Football Caretaker Committee, Ali Amour said some of the concerns raised needed time to be fully redressed.
  • “We can only act upon complaints of biased officiating once we gather all the relevant statistics, including the number of cards issued and the frequency of false calls made in a match” he said in a statement.
  • In Monday’s fixture, Muhoroni Youth will host SS Assad, while APS Bomet will tour Shabana.

A section of coaches in Kenya’s second-tier football league, the National Super League (NSL),  have decried poor officiating of matches which they insist is rampant in the competition.

