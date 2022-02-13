Coaches decry poor officiating of matches

A section of coaches in Kenya’s second-tier football league, the National Super League (NSL), have decried poor officiating of matches which they insist is rampant in the competition.

The coaches who spoke to Nation Sport said a clique of referees are determined to favour some teams through dubious officiating.

Four matches are lined up Monday in different venues across the country as the 2021/22 season enters round 12.

And with only 11 rounds of matches so far, a number of coaches have claimed that referees are committing blatant errors which could affect teams.

Speaking to Nation Sport Sunday, Gusii FC coach Andrew Ongwae took issue with some referees whom he said have made biased decisions during their matches.

“Truth be told, the standards of officiating is very poor. This trend is going to really slow down the growth of our football significantly if it is not tamed. Let fairness prevail, let’s grow the sport on the principle of fairness,” said Ongwae.

“I am disappointed with the deteriorating standards of officiating in the second-tier league. Imagine preparing a team the whole week, travelling more than 700 kilometres to the coast, having used a Sh150,000 budget to honour a match just for a referee to determine the outcome. This is sad.”

The youthful coach cited their match against SS Assad as one of those affected by poor officiating which favoured their opponents. He claimed the 2-2 draw they registered was forced by the match referee.

Similar sentiments were issued by Dandora Love’s head coach, James Nandwa, who claimed that his team has been on the receiving end of unfair decisions during matches.

In Dandora Love’s match against APS Bomet on Wednesday, Nandwa claims that home team Bomet was awarded a controversial penalty in time added on which was however unfruitful.

“If you look at the penalty they were awarded, there are questions about it. Teams should win or lose fairly,” the coach said.

In the match staged at Bomet Stadium, Dandora Love came from a goal down to beat the hosts 2-1.

For his part, Shabana FC coach Kevin Momanyi said the Kisii-based side could have been at the top of the league standings were it not for poor officiating.

Shabana is currently sixth on the log with 17 points from 11 matches. Fortune Sacco top the standings on 24 points from the same number of matches.

“In our game against Muhoroni Youth, it was clearly our day. We should have gone home with three points but the centre referee disallowed two of our goals. We are tired of being victims of poor officiating which has cost us a lot of points,” Momanyi said of the match, which Muhoroni won by a solitary goal.

The chairman of leagues committee at Football Kenya Football Caretaker Committee, Ali Amour said some of the concerns raised needed time to be fully redressed.

“We can only act upon complaints of biased officiating once we gather all the relevant statistics, including the number of cards issued and the frequency of false calls made in a match” he said in a statement.