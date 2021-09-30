Coach backs Vihiga Queens to shine in CAF Champions League

Vihiga Queens assistant coach, Boniface Nyamunyamu, reckons the team has what is takes to reach the business end of the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions league slated for November 5 to 12 in Cairo.

In the draw for the eight-team competition done on Wednesday, Vihiga Queens were drawn in Group ‘B’ alongside Asfar FC of Morocco, River Angels of Nigeria and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns.

Egypt’s Wadi delga, AS Mande of Mali, Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea and Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies FC are in Group ‘A’. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

Vihiga Queens will play Mamelodi Sundowns in the opening match of Group ‘B’ before taking on Asfar FC. Speaking on phone from Kidundu grounds in Vihiga County where the team has been training for their final match of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Women’s Cup against Ulinzi Starlets set for October 2, Nyamunyamu told Nation Sport that the team is targeting reaching the semifinals.

"We have been pooled with some of the toughest teams in the continent but we are excited to meet such a challenge because it will be a good opportunity for us to gauge ourselves away from our local opponents. At the moment we can’t pinpoint which team will be harder to tackle but all we know is that we are going into that contest ready to represent the Cecafa region to the fullest," he said.

Earlier in the year, the western Kenya based team was selected by FKF to represent the country in Cecafa Women’s Club Championships which it won on home soil.

In September, Vihiga Queens stunned Commercial bank of Ethiopia in the final of the Cecafa Women’s Club Championships beating them 2-1 at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

Nyamunyamu added that one of the challenges that they are currently dealing with is getting enough money to start camp early.

"After our FKF Women’s Cup final, we are hoping that we will start training camp immediately or at least have a minimum of 10 days to train before leaving for Egypt."