Coach backs Vihiga Queens to shine in CAF Champions League

Jentrix Shikangwa of Vihiga Queens

Jentrix Shikangwa of Vihiga Queens (centre) is tackled by Tedesse Aymeku (left) and Tizita Mezkel of Commercial Bank of Ethiopia during the final match of Cecafa Women Club Championship/ Champions League qualifiers at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on September 09, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the draw for the eight-team competition done on Wednesday, Vihiga Queens were drawn in Group ‘B’ alongside Asfar FC of Morocco, River Angels of Nigeria and South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns.
  • Egypt’s Wadi delga, AS Mande of Mali, Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea and Ghana’s Hasaacas Ladies FC are in Group ‘A’. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

Vihiga Queens assistant coach, Boniface Nyamunyamu, reckons the team has what is takes to reach the business end of the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions league slated for November 5 to 12 in Cairo.

