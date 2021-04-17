Coach Adhiambo targets longer stay in South Sudan

Florence Adhiambo.


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Lokeder Natiom

Sports Writer, Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Adhiambo, who arrived back home on Wednesday,  joined Bright starlets last week as the team prepared for its first international friendly match against Ethiopia.

Former Harambee Starlets captain Florence "Duah" Adhiambo is eyeing a long-term period in the technical bench of South Sudan women's football team, Bright Starlets.

