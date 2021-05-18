Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

Clubs unhappy with mode of picking Caf Champs League rep

Tusker midfielder Jackson Macharia (left) passes the ball under pressure from KCB's Harun Thomas during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on May 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • KCB coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno said the decision has been communicated early enough and now every team has to fight for the chance by June 30.
  • Tusker chairman Dan Aduda also blasted he decision, saying It can lead to rampant match fixing in the league.

A section of top flight clubs have faulted Football Kenya Federation's move to pick the country's Caf Champions League representative from the team which will be top of the league by June 30.

