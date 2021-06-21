Clinical Belgium put Finland on brink of exit

Belgium's players celebrate their goal during their UEFA EURO 2020 Group B match sgainst Finland at Saint Petersburg Stadium in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on June 21, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Anton Vaganov | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The underdogs had no choice but to chase an equaliser if they wanted to finish second in the group, but they were caught out again nine minutes from time.
  • De Bruyne's clever pass into the area found Lukaku, who turned and slammed home a right-footed shot to score his 63rd international goal.
  • Finland now face a nervy wait to see if they have done enough, but would need a remarkable run of results to progress.

Saint Petersburg, Russia 

