City Stars to unleash Kipkirui on leaders Tusker

The race for this season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title continues this weekend with KCB, AFC Leopards, Bandari and Wazito all looking to keep pace with leaders Tusker.

The competition had taken a one-week break to pave way for Kenya’s friendly matches against Bright Stars of South Sudan and Taifa Stars of Tanzania.

It resumes Friday, with Stanley Okumbi leading Posta Rangers against his former employers Mathare United at Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani Annex in Nairobi from 3pm.

On Saturday, Tusker will be out to cement their lead in the 18-team league when they visit Nairobi City Stars at Utalii Grounds in Nairobi from 1pm.

Robert Matano’s charges top the standings with 35 points, six ahead of second-placed KCB who have a game in hand.

A win for Tusker over ninth-placed City Stars, who have amassed 19 points, will see the brewers move nine points clear ahead of the rest of the weekend fixtures.

Tusker have been impressive this season, registering 11 wins, two draws and two losses in the 15 matches that they have played.

City Stars, who have played the same number of matches, have five wins, four draws and six losses.

Tusker’s midfielder Luke Namanda said that going by City Stars’ recent performance, they cannot afford to underrate them.

"They (City Stars) gave Leopards a hard time and they have won some tough matches. At the moment, we (Tusker) do not want to lose any point that is why we have spent most of the time training during the one week break,” said Namanda.

City Stars will miss the services of their top scorer Peter Opiyo after he accumulated five yellow cards. Opiyo has scored four goals.

But they can bank on former Gor Mahia striker Nicholas Kipkirui, who signed a one-and-a-half-year contract with the club on Thursday as a free agent.

“…City Stars is one of the best-managed clubs in East Africa and I am looking forward to helping the team by assisting and scoring many goals, and most importantly winning titles,” said Kipkirui.

With second-placed KCB not in action until Sunday, when they will host bottom-placed Zoo FC at MISC Kasarani Annex, 13-time champions Leopards have a chance to leapfrog them should they beat troubled Vihiga United at Mumias Sports Complex on Saturday.

Currently, Leopards - who have two matches in hand of leaders Tusker - are third on the log with 28 points, just one behind KCB.

“We know they (Vihiga) will give their 150 percent being that they are at home and have nothing to lose, but as a team, we have also prepared well and we are going for a win,” said Leopards assistant coach Tom Juma.

It's Saturday’s match between Wazito and Bandari that will headline the weekend action.

Bandari coach Andre Casa Mbungo and midfielder William Wadri head into this match with springs in their steps after they were Friday named February FKF-PL coach and player of the month respectively.

The two teams will be seeking to bounce back to winning ways and regain ground in the title chase after stumbling in their previous matches. Fifth-placed Bandari were held to a 1-1 draw by stubborn Nzoia Sugar at home on March 6 while Wazito, who are sixth, suffered a shock 1-0 loss to struggling Western Stima at Moi Stadium on the same day.

Record champions Gor Mahia face an uphill task in their quest to return to winning ways as they visit on-form Bidco United on Sunday at MISC Kasarani Annex.

Bidco are seventh on the log with 21 points while Gor, who have two matches in hand, are eighth with 19 points.

Fixtures

Saturday

Nairobi City Stars v Tusker FC, Utalii Grounds 1pm

Wazito FC v Bandari FC, MISC Annex 3pm

Vihiga United v AFC Leopards, Mumias Sports Complex 3pm

Sunday

KCB v Zoo FC, MISC 3pm

Bidco United v Gor Mahia, MISC Annex 3pm

Kakamega Homeboyz v Sofapaka, Bukhungu Stadium 3pm