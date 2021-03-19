City Stars to unleash Kipkirui on leaders Tusker

Nairobi City Stars players celebrate their goal against Zoo

Nairobi City Stars players celebrate their goal against Zoo during their BetKing Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on February 20, 2020.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It resumes Friday, with Stanley Okumbi leading Posta Rangers against his former employers Mathare United at Kasarani Annex in Nairobi from 3pm
  • Robert Matano’s charges top the standings with 35 points, and a win over ninth-placed City Stars, who have amassed 19 points will see the brewers boost their charge for a 12th league title
  • Record champions Gor Mahia face an uphill task in their quest to return to winning ways as they visit Bidco United on Sunday at MISC Kasarani Annex

The race for this season’s Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) title continues this weekend with KCB, AFC Leopards, Bandari and Wazito all looking to keep pace with leaders Tusker.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.