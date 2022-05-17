City Stars teenager relishing more chances after league debut

Mohammed Bajaber has shared his excitement after making his first appearance in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League, while also opening up to Nation Sport on his 'dream' to aid Nairobi City Stars bag a first-ever top-flight title.

The youngster, who's on loan from Starfield Academy in Nakuru, was handed his maiden chance in the top flight by Stars coach Nicholas Muyoti in his side's barren draw against champions Tusker at the weekend.

It was a successive time the attacking midfielder, nicknamed Mo Salah in local football circles owing to his resemblance to the Liverpool forward, was making it to the match-day squad since joining the Kawangware-based club three months ago.

On the other occasion, he was an unused substitute in the league match against Wazito.

"Everything went the way I'd planned. Well, almost. The fans were supportive and the plan was to concentrate on the basics and do them well. Not to try something out of the ordinary because we had a result to secure. I want to help the team earn more points," the attacking midfielder explained.

Born in Mombasa, Bajaber started playing football aged seven. He chose City Stars despite interest from other teams because the team has offered several opportunities to several youngsters.

"It is the best club at the moment to develop my talents. We are within touching distance of the league title. That winning mentality has been instilled in the team by the coach and management. It is possible to win titles here."

Bajaber, 19, replaced forward Nicholas Kipkurui with five minutes of regulation time left on the clock to great applause from the fans.

He impressed with a few good touches, different ranges of passing, and a chance coming off the side of his head off an Augustine Kuta freekick, which missed the target by a few inches.

"He had a good debut. Though on for a short time, it is evident he has the quality required to compete at this level," observed Muyoti.