City Stars stun Sofapaka at Ruaraka

Nairobi City Stars defender Salim Abdallah wheels away in celebration after scoring the third goal in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Sofapaka at Ruaraka grounds on May 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the 73rd minute, second half substitute David King'atua, who had replaced talisman Timothy Otieno, had a perfect chance to reduce the deficit for Batoto ba Mungu, but his shot was parried away by Njunge.
  • City Stars Sven Yida recieved his marching orders in the 83rd minute but they held on comfortably for the three points.

League returnees Nairobi City Stars put on a stellar performance to thrash 10-man Sofapaka 3-0 in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Ruaraka grounds on Monday.

