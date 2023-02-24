City Stars striker Kapen eyes double digits

Nairobi City Stars striker Samuel Kapen is confident of bagging more goals in the second leg of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League.

Kapen, who is City Stars leading goal scorer with four goals, believes he can increase his tally in the second leg.

Kapen joined Simba wa Nairobi in the November transfer window on a one year contract from National Super League side Kibera Black Stars. He has been one of the regular players in the City Stars camp during the first leg.

"The season has been good so far and it has been a whole new experience since I joined Nairobi City Stars. I want to score more goals and provide more assists, and help the team to finish in the top five as I believe this is very possible,” said Kapen.

He has only missed league ties against Nzoia Sugar which they lost 1-0 at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma on December 17 and a goalless draw against Kakamega Homeboyz on February 18 due to injury.

Overall, the forward has played 14 matches and impressed the technical bench.

"My teammates have helped me to blend well in the team by encouraging me, and urging me on to do my best,” he added.

On City Stars performance, Kapen is optimistic that despite a shaky first leg, they can marshall their arsenal and emerge stronger in the second leg.

He believes Simba wa Nairobi can finish among the top five teams when the season ends in May.

Under the tutelage of Coach Nicholas Muyoti, City Stars are 15th in the 18-team table on 12 points from 16 matches.