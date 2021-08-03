City Stars skin Leopards in league tie

Ezekiel Odera

Nairobi City Stars' Ezekiel Odera celebrates his goal against AFC Leopards during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at the Ruaraka grounds on August 3, 2021.

Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group
By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Vihiga are 16th on 20 points, two above Mathare United, who have two games in hand.
  • On Wednesday, the fight for this season's title crown continues with league leaders Tusker and second placed KCB having tough away ties against Bandari and relegation threatened Western Stima in Mombasa and Kisumu respectively.

After their 'Mashemeji' Derby boycott over the weekend, local giants AFC Leopards on Tuesday resumed their Football Kenya Federation matches with a 2-1 defeat to Nairobi City Stars at Ruaraka grounds.

