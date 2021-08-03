City Stars skin Leopards in league tie

After their 'Mashemeji' Derby boycott over the weekend, local giants AFC Leopards on Tuesday resumed their Football Kenya Federation matches with a 2-1 defeat to Nairobi City Stars at Ruaraka grounds.

Striker Nicholas Kipkirui scored that winner in the 68th minute to bag the maximum points for Simba wa Nairobi, who beat Tusker 1-0 at the same venue over the weekend.

Washington Munene's free kick in the 64th minute had cancelled out Ezekiel Odera's 34th minute goal for the league returnees.

The match was attend by FKF President Nick Mwendwa, who had fined Leopards and Gor Mahia Sh10 million for their weekend action. Mwendwa had also suspended Gor chairman Ambrose Rachier and his AFC Leopards counterpart Dan Shikanda.

However, AFC Leopards Belgium coach Patrick Aussems said Leopards' season is over and they are using the remaining matches to prepare for the new campaign.

Aussems asserted that he will stay with Leopards despite receiving offers from clubs outside the country and he has already started drawing a transfer plan for next season.

AFC Leopards striker Elvis Rupia (left) tries to control the ball during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Nairobi City Stars at Ruaraka grounds on August 3, 2021. Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

"Our season is over and the remaining matches are of no importance to us because we are not even in the relegation zone. We shall keep working hard in anticipation of the new season which kicks off on September 25," said Aussems.

His opposite number John Amboko said City Stars target at the beginning of the season was to remain in the league, but their focus now is to finish among the top five teams. C

City Stars have been under the tutelage of Bosnian coach Sanjin Alagic, who left the role last month.

"This win is important to us and my players are showing their determination and are hungry for a win in each game we play. We want to finish the season on a good note and atleast a top five finish," said Amboko, a former City Stars midfielder.

At Thika Sub County Stadium, Vihiga United's relegation worries piled after being beaten 2-1 by Posta Rangers.

Defender Michael Apudo and forward Francis Nambute were on the mark for Rangers in the 24th and 89th minute respectively.

Lawrence Luvanda scored the lone goal for Vihiga United, who have to win their remaining three matches to avoid participating in the playoff and being relegated.

Posta Rangers continue to impress as they had also beaten second-placed KCB 2-0 last weekend at the same venue.

In a late kick off at the same venue, money bags Wazito drew 1-1 with Bidco United.

Vincent Oburu scored his fifth goal of the season, finding the back of the net in the 52nd minute. Alex 'Keke' Juma had put Bidco United ahead in the third minute.

Wazito midfielder Kevin 'Modo' Kimani missed a penalty in the 25th minute as his spot kick was easily saved by Bidco custodian Omar Adisa.

City Stars' win saw them continue with their fine form since returning to the top flight league this season.

The win saw City Stars go third on the log on 44 points with three matches to the end of the season.

Leopards, who were docked three points for boycotting the 'Mashemeji' Derby, dropped to seventh on the log on 41 points.

Wazito replaced Leopards in the sixth position on 42 points, while Bidco United still remain 10th on 39 points from 28 games.

Vihiga are 16th on 20 points, two above Mathare United, who have two games in hand.