City Stars players robbed during FKF-PL match at Kasarani

Football Kenya Federation Premier League side Nairobi City Stars players are counting their losses after thieves broke into their locker room during Sunday's match against Gor Mahia at Kasarani Stadium.

The thieves broke into the Nairobi City stars locker room using the ventilation windows and stole valuables worth thousands of shillings.

The thieves accessed the locker room and swept clean all phones and cash belonging to the players and the technical bench. This vicious act came a day after the Nairobi City Stars players had received their salaries.

Among those who lost most valuables are defender Kennedy Onyango who lost Sh17,000 and an iPhone 12, while Eric Ouma lost an iPhone worth Sh130,000 among other jewelry and cash he had carried to pay his rent.

Nairobi City Stars were the home team and had deployed stewards in the locker room areas to man the doors, but the suspected thieves accessed the locker room from the windows.

So far no one has been arrested, but the case has been reported to the Kasarani Police Station.

"This is an atrocious act, the thieves stole from us just before the stroke of half time and this really affected the players morale. Most of them didn't feel like continuing with the match. This act affected the boys mentally," said City Stars assistant coach Noah Abich.

"This is a discouraging act especially when earning in the Kenyan Premier League has become tough. We go through so much and our players don't deserve this, I hope we find the people that did this and action taken against the," he added.