City Stars extend winning streak with Nzoia win

On-form Nairobi City Stars continued with their fine run on Friday as they edged out Nzoia Sugar in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League at Narok Stadium.

The win saw coach Sanjin Alagic's charges rise to fifth place in the league standings, displacing Kariobangi Sharks who suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Bandari.

Second half substitute Rodgers Okumu scored the winner three minutes from time to hand ‘Simba wa Nairobi’ their fifth straight win. Stars are now on 32 points after 21 matches.

They are one point ahead of Bandari who have played a game less while Sharks have been relegated to the sixth also on 31 points but have an inferior goal difference. Sharks have have no win in their last five matches.

On the other hand, Nzoia under the tutelage of Ibrahim Shikanda, remained 14th.

Despite dominating the game, Nzoia Sugar failed to capitalise on a number of chances that came their way.

Elsewhere at Thika Stadium, Stephen Waruru's 78th minute strike was enough for newbies Bidco United to edge out relegation candidates Vihiga United 1-0.

After a barren draw in the first half, evergreen Waruru rose to the occasion with a clinical finish inside the box.