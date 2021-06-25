City Stars extend winning streak with Nzoia win

Nairobi City Stars

Nairobi City Stars players celebrate their goal during their FKFPL match against Nzoia Sugar at Narok Stadium on June 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool |


By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • After a barren draw in the first half, evergreen Waruru rose to the occasion with a clinical finish inside the box. 
  • Despite the win Bidco still lie 11th on 26 points from 20 matches. Following the defeat, Vihiga lie 15th on 15 points.

On-form Nairobi City Stars continued with their fine run on Friday as they edged out Nzoia Sugar in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League at Narok Stadium.

