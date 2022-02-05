City Stars edge Sharks to move second

Michael Madoya of Nairobi City Stars (right) vies for the ball with Patillah Omotto of Kariobangi Sharks

Nairobi City Stars midfielder Michael Madoya (right) vies for the ball with Kariobangi Sharks midfielder Patillah Omotto during their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex in Nairobi on February 5, 2022.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Otieno

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Veteran striker Ezekiel Odera netted the loan goal of the tough match on 62 minutes
  • The win sees "Simba wa Nairobi" leapfrog Sharks to second place on 31 points, four behind leaders Kakamega Homeboyz
  • Sharks' captain Patilah Omotto would have levelled the scores on 70 minutes but goalkeeper Osano blocked his shot

Nairobi City Stars Saturday moved to second place in Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) table following their 1-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex in Nairobi.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.