City Stars edge Sharks to move second

Nairobi City Stars Saturday moved to second place in Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) table following their 1-0 win over Kariobangi Sharks at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Annex in Nairobi.

Veteran striker Ezekiel Odera netted the loan goal of the tough match on 62 minutes.

The win sees "Simba wa Nairobi" leapfrog Sharks to second place on 31 points, two behind leaders Kakamega Homeboyz who face Nzoia Sugar on Sunday at Sudi Stadium in Bungoma.

"It was a very tough game tactically. I am happy our game plan worked and we have managed to keep a clean sheet. Going forward we need these clean sheets to remain among the top," said City Stars coach Nicholas Muyoti.

Sharks, who emerged 2-1 winners in the first leg held last December, are third with 28 points.

It's coach William Muluya's side who came close to taking an early lead, when Henry Juma's solo effort went narrowly wide on seven minutes, moments before he forced the visitors' goalkeeper Jacob Osano to a brilliant save from distance.

City Stars responded on the other end through Michael Indovolo's header from close range but Sharks goalkeeper Brandon Obiero was alert and cleared the danger.

Sharks continued to dominate the clash with their attack line of Juma, Fortune Omotto and Felix Oluoch giving the visitors' defenders a hard time.

Oliver Maloba and Salim Abdallah wasted two glorious chances that would have seen the visitors take the lead against run of play just before the breather.

Maloba's cross was cleared to safety when going for a shot at goal looked the better option before Abdalla failed to head in a cross from the left.

City Stars made two changes at the restart, Timothy Ouma and Elvis Noor coming in for injured Peter Opiyo and Indovolo respectively.

But it is Sharks who threatened first through Oluoch, his shot being blocked by the visitors defence.

Odera made Sharks rue their missed chances in the first half when he slotted home in the 62nd minute. Davis Agesa provided the decisive pass after being picked by Ouma from the centre.

Sharks' captain Patilah Omotto would have levelled the scores on 70 minutes but goalkeeper Osano blocked his shot.