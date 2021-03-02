City Stars edge Mathare United at Kasarani

Hosts Nairobi City Stars compounded Mathare United's woes in this season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) with a 2-0 win at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Tuesday.

Bolton Omwenga and Rodgers Okumu scored the two goals which secured City Stars' fifth win of the season. They move to eighth on the log with 19 points.

With three matches in hand, Mathare remain 16th with nine points. City Stars defender Kennedy Onyango almost scored in his own net in the 13th minute as he attempted to block John Mwangi's cross from the left.

Against the run of play, the hosts came close to taking the lead in the 22nd minute when Ebrima Sanneh's header missed the empty net narrowly. Goalkeeper Job Ochieng had missed the aerial ball while attempting make a clearance.

Five minutes later, Bolton Omwenga gave City Stars the lead with an ambitious drive from the left.

The strike caught goalkeeper Ochieng by a suprise as he looked to have anticipated that the left back would cross the ball to his compatriots inside the box.

Mwangi failed to cancel Omwenga's effort in the 33rd minute after his header from inside the box riffled the side-net, before Martin Ongori saw his header five minutes later saved by City Stars goalkeeper Steve Njunge.

Looking to turn tables in the match, Mathare coach Salim Ali made a change at the restart, Dani Lual taking the place of Alphonse Ndonye.

City Stars defenders Salim Abdalla and Omwenga ensured their side's lead stands protected with timely clearances on the face goal in the the 51st and 53rd minutes respectively.

In the 61st minute, City Stars coach Sanjin Alagic brought in Davis Agesa for Erick Ombinja, and Ali responded immediately by bringing in Ali Khalid Jumaan for Mwangi.