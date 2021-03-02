City Stars edge Mathare United at Kasarani

  • In the 61st minute, City Stars coach Sanjin Alagic brought in Davis Agesa for Erick Ombinja, and Ali responded immediately by bringing in Ali Khalid Jumaan for Mwangi.
  • Sven Yidah would have stretched the hosts lead moments later, but his header moments later blazed over the crossbar. Rodgers Okumu sealed City Stars victory with a low strike in the 90th minute.

Hosts Nairobi City Stars compounded Mathare United's woes in this season's Football Kenya Federation Premier League (FKF-PL) with a 2-0 win at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani Tuesday.

