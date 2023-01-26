City Stars defender Muganda returns after lengthy injury

Nairobi City Stars centre back Timothy Muganda is eager to return to the pitch after a lengthy spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Muganda impressed during preseason where he played 13 matches out of the 18 games. In the Inaugural Elite Pre-Season Cup, Muganda was at the heart of defence in all the five matches and led ‘Simba wa Nairobi’ to the final where they lost 2-0 to winners Kenya Police.

The player has not featured for City Stars since the topflight league kicked off on November 19 last year. However, Team Physiotherapist Brian Odongo confirmed that featuring in the top league is in sight for the former Mara Sugar and Soy defender who is in the final stages of his rehabilitation and nursing of the injury.

“I have been out for a while but I am now fit and ready to get back to the field. I can’t wait to sample the premier league, but more so, to help the team achieve positive results,” said Muganda.

On Wednesday, Nairobi City Stars recorded its third win of the season after edging out Wazito 1-0 at Ruaraka Grounds. Their other wins were against Sofapaka (2-1) on January 14 and Mathare United (1-0) on January 22.