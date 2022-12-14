City Stars ace wants more after making full debut

Nairobi City Stars midfielder Clifford Ouma Otieno is over the moon after making his full debut for the club in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League last weekend.

He not only managed full minutes but also staged a man-of-the-match performance in the game against Posta Rangers in Thika which ended in a barren draw despite Simba wa Nairobi dominating the contest.

“I feel I did well in my first 90 minutes, but there’s still a lot to do. I want to thank my coach (Nicholas Muyoti) for giving me an opportunity to prove my worth,” Otieno said.

“I suppose he was satisfied with what he saw in that game and I believe he’ll build more confidence in me as time goes by.”

The former Migori Youth captain started his journey in the topflight league when Nairobi City Stars lost 4-1 to champions Tusker on November 27.

He was introduced in the 87th minute of the game for the evergreen Peter Opiyo.

“It was my debut day against Tusker but the big day never went well. We lost. I hate losing. I hope to gather more minutes as we go along and help my team gain more positive results.”

Again, Otieno, 22, replaced Opiyo this time in the 79th minute in their 2-1 loss to FC Talanta two weeks ago at Ruaraka grounds.

The youngster will be itching for more minutes when City Stars play away to Nzoia Sugar at Sudi Stadium on Saturday.

Otieno joined City Stars from Migori Youth on a one-year deal on August 26 this year.