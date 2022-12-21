City Stars ace aims for the sky despite injury setback

Nairobi City Stars forward Peter Omachi is optimistic of playing a key part in his new team this season.

Omachi, who is yet to make a competitive debut for City Stars after suffering an injury in preseason, believes once he returns he will hit the ground running.

The Dagoretti High School alumnus missed City Stars' 18 pre-season friendly matches due to injury.

Omachi, signed from lower tier side Vapor Sports, suffered an injury few days to Ellite Cup staged in September-October.

City Stars made in the final where they lost 2-0 to Kenya Police.

"I am happy that the young players are being featured in the league games. The coach (Nicholas Muyoti) has trusted every player. I am determined to be back, and I will be back stronger,” said Omachi.

"So far so good. I am happy at the club, with the technical bench, and with my teammates. Everybody is amazing and working hard so as to make a difference in our league encounters.”

With City Stars boasting of senior players like midfielders Peter 'Pinchez' Opiyo and Anthony 'Muki' Kimani and forward Ezekiel Odera, machi said he was impressed by their input in nurturing young players in the team.

"They are the best at encouraging all the young players who joined the club recently."

"You will love every moment when you are with Pinchez (Peter Opiyo) who is one of the players every young player wishes to be like.”

City Stars are yet to record a win this season in the top flight league. They lost to Bidco United in season opener, suffered a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Tusker on November 27 before another 2-1 loss FC Talanta on December 4 and were then held to a barren draw by Posta Rangers.

Last weekend, they suffered a 1-0 loss away to Nzoia Sugar. Simba wa Nairiobi are scheduled to meet Kariobangi Sharks on Wednesday in the league at Ruaraka Grounds.