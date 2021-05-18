Breaking news: Uhuru confirms Martha Koome as Kenya's first female Chief Justice

City owner to cover fans travel costs to Champions League final

Manchester City fans celebrate their club winning the Premier League title, outside the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 11, 2021, after their closest challengers for the title Manchester United, lost to Leicester City.

Photo credit: Paul Ellis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Sheikh Mansour's generosity will go down well with fans who were furious when the club signed up to the European Super League last month.
  • City withdrew like their five fellow Premier League clubs 48 hours later. 

London

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Mueller, Hummels recalled by Germany for Euro 2020 finals

  2. Thika's Kamais shines as KDF Championships end

  3. Solskjaer defends Pogba and Diallo over displaying Palestinian flag

  4. Kenyan stars begin hunt for 2021 World Chess Cup slots

  5. Petro de Luanda thrash AS Police, SALE rally to sting FAP

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.