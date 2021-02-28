Chinese football champions 'cease operations'

This file photo taken on November 12, 2020 shows Jiangsu Suning players and staff members celebrating after their team defeated Guangzhou Evergrande to win the Chinese Super League (CSL) football championship in Suzhou in China's eastern Jiangsu province. 

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Amid reports of financial difficulties, Suning's chairman Zhang Jindong earlier this month hinted at a pivot away from sport, in comments which also did not go unnoticed in Italy where Inter are battling rivals AC Milan for the Serie A title.
  • "We will focus on retail business resolutely and without hesitation will close and cut down our business irrelevant to retail," he said.

Shanghai

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.