China pulls Premier League coverage over Ukraine support plans

Ukraine

Manchester City's Ukrainian midfielder Oleksandr Zinchenko (left) embraces Everton's Ukrainian defender Vitaliy Mykolenko (R) ahead of the English Premier League football match between Everton and Manchester City at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on February 26, 2022.

Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Beijing has been treading a cautious diplomatic line on the conflict, refusing to condemn the acts of its close partner Moscow.
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin declared in Beijing last month that their friendship had "no limits", a deepening embrace driven by mutual desire to counter US influence.

Beijing, China

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.