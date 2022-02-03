Chelsea train sights on first Club World Cup title

Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea's German defender Antonio Rudiger celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the second leg of their English League Cup semi final match against Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London on January 12, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Chelsea return to the Club World Cup for a second time having finished as runners-up to Corinthians in 2012 in Japan -- the last time a team from outside Europe won the trophy
  • They will play Asian Champions League winners Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia, local side Al Jazira or Tahiti's AS Pirae in the semi-finals here on February 9
  • Al Ahly will make their seventh appearance after capturing a record-extending 10th CAF Champions League title


Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.