Chelsea to face Palmeiras in Club World Cup final

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea's forward Romelu Lukaku (centre) reacts after scoring the opening goal during their 2021 Fifa Club World Cup semi-final match against Saudi's Al-Hilal at Mohammed Bin Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi, on February 9, 2022.
 

Photo credit: Giuseppe Cacace| AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The Belgium star pounced on a defensive mistake to grab the winner on 32 minutes in Abu Dhabi and send the Blues, who finished runners-up in 2012, through to a second appearance in the final.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates 

