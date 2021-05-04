Chelsea to allow fans into board meetings after Super League row

Chelsea's German midfielder Kai Havertz celebrates scoring his team's second goal during their English Premier League match against Fulham at Stamford Bridge in London on May 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Neil Hall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • They will be able to attend approximately four board meetings per year to ensure general supporter sentiment is considered.
  • "Chelsea Football Club announces that, as from 1 July, there will be supporter presence at the club's board meetings," a statement said on Tuesday.

London

In the headlines

