Chelsea survive FA Cup scare after Abramovich puts club up for sale

Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku (centre) in action during their English FA Cup fifth round match against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road stadium in Luton, central England, on March 2, 2022.
 


Photo credit: Adrian Dennis | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Thomas Tuchel's side took to the Kenilworth Road pitch for the fifth round tie with their heads still spinning from Abramovich's bombshell announcement.
  • The Russian billionaire has decided to sell Chelsea amid fears he could be sanctioned by the British government amid his country's invasion of Ukraine.

London, United Kingdom

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.