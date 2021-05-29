Chelsea stun Man City to win Champions League

Porto, Portugal

Chelsea won the Champions League for the second time as a Kai Havertz goal secured a tense 1-0 victory over Manchester City in Saturday's final in Porto, shattering Pep Guardiola's dream of lifting the trophy for the third time, a decade on from his last triumph.

Havertz rounded Ederson to score three minutes before half-time at the Estadio do Dragao and the Chelsea players ran to the far end of the pitch to celebrate with the German.

Chelsea's German midfielder Kai Havertz (left) scores a goal past Manchester City's Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson during the Uefa Champions League final at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021. Photo credit: Jose Coelho | AFP

Chelsea's German midfielder Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during their Uefa Champions League final match against Manchester City at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Jose Coelho | AFP

Coach Thomas Tuchel, full of energy on the touchline just like his opposite number, punched the air in celebration, and later jumped with joy on the pitch after Chelsea held on for victory in the second half as City lost distraught skipper Kevin De Bruyne to injury.

The London club may have finished fourth in the Premier League, a huge 19 points behind the champions City, but this, remarkably, was their third win over Guardiola's side in six weeks.

Chelsea's German coach Thomas Tuchel celebrates the first goal during thier Uefa Champions League final match against Manchester City at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021. Photo credit: Pierre-Philipper Marcou | AFP

They shattered City's hopes of a domestic treble when they triumphed in the FA Cup semi-finals in April and then delayed their title celebrations with victory in Manchester.

Now, in a final watched by a limited crowd of just over 14,000 fans who created a raucous atmosphere, they have denied City the first Champions League crown they and Guardiola so crave.

"It was an incredibly tough fight, what a fight. Today they were determined to win this. We wanted to be the stone in their shoe," Tuchel told BT Sport.

Abramovich's second European Cup

City have had to wait 13 years since being taken over by Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour just to get to the Champions League final.

They are now the seventh consecutive team to lose in their first appearance at this stage. The same misfortune befell Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain last year as well as Tottenham Hotspur when they were beaten by Liverpool in the last all-English final in 2019.

"It is the first time we're here, we'll learn, we'll come back," Guardiola told French broadcaster RMC Sport.

"The players did everything, they wanted to do well, to win this competition, sometimes you perform well, sometimes not."

Manchester City's Spanish coach Josep Guardiola reacts during their Uefa Champions League final match against Chelsea at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021. Photo credit: Susana Vera | AFP

Chelsea also lost when they first got to the final, succumbing on penalties against Manchester United in Moscow in 2008.

They overcame the final hurdle by beating Bayern Munich, also in a shoot-out, in 2012 and now they have their second European Cup to move level with Juventus, Benfica and Porto as well as another English side, Nottingham Forest.

Their transformation into one of Europe's super clubs has been down to the riches of Roman Abramovich, their Russian oligarch owner who was in attendance at the game in Portugal.

"It's such a special occasion. At this moment in time, we're the best team in the world. You can't take that away from us," Mason Mount, outstanding for the Stamford Bridge side this season, told BT Sport.

Chelsea have been transformed since the appointment as coach in January of Tuchel, but City were still the favourites off the back of their third Premier League title triumph in four seasons.

Chelsea's German coach Thomas Tuchel kisses the trophy after winning the Uefa Champions League final match against Manchester City at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021. Photo credit: Pierre-Philippe Marcou | AFP

Feeding off the energy of the crowd in a stadium that Portuguese authorities had allowed to be filled to a third of its capacity -- all fans required negative Covid-19 tests to gain entry -- both teams played with a level of intensity rarely seen in the last year of football in empty grounds.

Havertz's marquee moment

City pressed high but struggled to trouble Edouard Mendy in the Chelsea goal, while at the other end Timo Werner should have done better than shoot straight at Ederson in the 14th minute.

Chelsea then suffered an injury blow as an emotional Thiago Silva was forced off hurt, Andreas Christensen taking the Brazilian's place in central defence.

Chelsea's Brazilian defender Thiago Silva reacts after being forced off due to injury during their Uefa Champions League final match against Manchester City at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021. Photo credit: Michael Steele | AFP

Yet it was they who opened the scoring in the 42nd minute, Mason Mount's ball splitting the City defence with John Stones out of position, allowing Havertz -- their marquee 71 million-pound ($100m) signing last summer -- to go around the lunging Ederson and convert into an empty net.

City now needed to break down a Chelsea defence that has been exceptional since Tuchel came in.

But they lost De Bruyne just before the hour mark, the brilliant Belgian taken out in a collision with Antonio Ruediger that appeared to leave him concussed.

Manchester City's Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne (down) receives medical assistance during the Uefa Champions League final match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at the Dragao stadium in Porto on May 29, 2021. Photo credit: David Ramos | AFP

He came off in tears, and Guardiola instead turned to Sergio Aguero for the latter stages, but there was to be no glorious send-off as a City player for the Argentine, even if a Riyad Mahrez shot sailed just over in the sixth minute of injury time.

There was also no third European Cup for Guardiola, who remains one adrift of the record for the coaches with most wins in the competition, held jointly by Bob Paisley, Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane.