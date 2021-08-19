Chelsea's record signing Romelu Lukaku ready to face Arsenal

Romelo Lukaku

Chelsea striker Romelo Lukaku poses with the club's jersey after re-signing for the club.

Photo credit: Pool | Chelsea FC

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Belgium striker Lukaku rejoined Chelsea in a £98 million ($135 million, Sh15 billion) move from Inter Milan last week.
  • The 28-year-old missed Chelsea's win over Crystal Palace in their Premier League opener on Saturday while he quarantined.

London, United Kingdom

