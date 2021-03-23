Chelsea owner Abramovich sues over claims of ties to Putin

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich (right) applauds before the start of a past match.

Photo credit: File | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • His lawyers Harbottle and Lewis said the book "falsely alleges that our client has acted corruptly".
  • In response, the publisher said both it and Belton would "robustly defend the claim and the right to report on matters of considerable public interest". 
  • HarperCollins said the book was "an authoritative, important and conscientiously sourced work on contemporary Russia, that was much praised on publication by experts in the field".

London

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.