Chelsea duo shortlisted for Uefa best player award

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante

In this file photo taken on April 27, 2021, Chelsea's French midfielder N'Golo Kante runs with the ball during their Uefa Champions League semi-final first leg match against Real Madrid at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid. NGolo Kante will try this weekend to win one of the rare titles he lacks, the Champions League.

Photo credit: Javier Soriano | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • The winner will be revealed at a ceremony in Istanbul next Thursday, August 26, when the draw for this season's Champions League will also take place
  • Midfield duo Jorginho and Kante both starred as Chelsea beat De Bruyne's City 1-0 in the Champions League final in Porto in May
  • Chelsea's Thomas Tuchel was shortlisted for the coach prize along with Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Roberto Mancini, who led Italy to European Championship glory

Paris

