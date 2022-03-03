Chelsea fans full of praise for 'legendary' Abramovich

Chelsea's players celebrate with their trophy after winning the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup

Chelsea's players celebrate with their trophy after winning the 2021 Fifa Club World Cup final match against Brazil's Palmeiras at Mohammed Bin Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi, on February 12, 2022.

Photo credit: Karim Sahib | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Abramovich has not been named on a growing British sanctions list targeting Russian banks, businesses and pro-Kremlin tycoons
  • Abramovich has pledged to donate the "net proceeds" of the sale of the club to be donated to victims of the war
  • Since President Vladimir Putin's brutal offensive began last week, Western companies have rushed to cut ties with Russian businesses

London

