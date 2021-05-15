Chelsea face Barca as new era dawns in women's Champions League

In this file photo taken on August 29, 2020, Chelsea's English striker Bethany England (centre) vies for the ball with Manchester City's English midfielder Keira Walsh (right) during their English FA Women's Community Shield match at Wembley Stadium in north London. Having qualified for the Champions League final for the first time against Barcelona on May 16, 2021, Chelsea and striker Bethany England are dreaming of becoming the first English team since 2007 to win the Champions League in what they hope will be a "memorable" match.

Photo credit: Andrew Couldridge | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • After winning the competition in each of the last five years, and seven times in the last decade, Lyon are conspicuous by their absence.
  • There has been a French or German Champions League winner in each of the 13 years, since Arsenal lifted the trophy in 2007, but this time will be different.
  • Chelsea and Barcelona will both be in the new 16-team Champions League group stage next season.

Gothenburg, Sweden

