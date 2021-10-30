Chelsea extend lead as Liverpool held, Man City beaten

Chelsea's English defender Reece James (centre) celebrates with team mates after scoring his team's second goal during their English Premier League match against Newcastle United at St James' Park on October 30, 2021.

Photo credit: Lindsey Parnaby | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Liverpool blew at 2-0 lead at Anfield as Brighton battled back to earn a deserved 2-2 draw.
  • City are now five points off the top after Pep Guardiola's 10 men were beaten 2-0 by Crystal Palace at the Etihad.

London

