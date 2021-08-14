Chelsea display Premier League title credentials with dream start

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso celebrates scoring his team's first goal during their English Premier League match their Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge in London on August 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Glyn Kirk | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Over 300,000 fans are expected to attend the opening weekend of the season with full crowds restored following the easing of coronavirus restrictions.
  • United were inspired by a raucous atmosphere as Fernandes and Paul Pogba combined to blow away Marcelo Bielsa's men.

London

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.