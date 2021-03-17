Chelsea cruise into Champions League quarters

Chelsea's Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's first goal during their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match against Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge in London on March 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Unmarked 10 yards from goal, Ziyech finished Chelsea's thrust with a clinical strike.
  • Savic's frustration boiled over in the 81st minute as he was dismissed for a needless elbow that drew a theatrical fall from Rudiger.
  • With Chelsea's injured defender Thiago Silva roaring on Emerson from the stands, the left-back blasted home from Christian Pulisic's pass in stoppage-time, sparking a wild celebration that encapsulated the feel-good factor fuelling the Blues at present.

London

