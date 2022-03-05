Chelsea boost top-four bid with Burnley win

Chelsea

 Chelsea's German midfielder Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring the second goal of his team during the English Premier League football match between Burnley and Chelsea at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England on March 5, 2022.

Photo credit: Oli Scarff | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • All Premier League captains were wearing armbands in Ukraine colours this weekend and clubs held a minute's applause in a show of solidarity with the country following Russia's invasion.
  • The war has indirectly taken a major toll on Chelsea, with Russian oligarch Abramovich putting the club up for sale amid fears he may be sanctioned by the British government for his alleged links with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

London

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.