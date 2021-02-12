Chelsea book struggling Sheffield in FA Cup quarters

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham celebrates

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham (left) celebrates with teammate Reece James after scoring the opening goal of their English FA Cup fifth round match against Barnsley at the Oakwell Stadium in Barnsley, England on February 11, 2021.

Photo credit: Dave Thompson | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Tuchel has won four and drawn one of his five games in charge since replacing the sacked Frank Lampard, but the Blues were lucky to escape after a lacklustre first-half display at Oakwell against the Championship side
  • Southampton put their miserable Premier League form behind them to reach the last eight by beating Wolves
  • Tuchel introduced Reece James as one of two substitutions at the break and the right-back created the winning goal as his low cross on 64 minutes left Tammy Abraham with a simple tap-in for his 12th goal of the season

Wolverhampton, UK

