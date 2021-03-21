Chelsea beat Sheff Utd to reach FA Cup semi-finals

Chelsea's Moroccan midfielder Hakim Ziyech (right) celebrates with Chelsea's English defender Ben Chilwell after scoring their second goal during the English FA Cup quarter final match against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge in London on March 21, 2021. - Chelsea won the game 2-0. 

Photo credit: Ben Stansall | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Oli McBurnie's long-range drive was pushed away by Kepa before United substitute Rhian Brewster shot just wide.
  • But United's late flourish wasn't enough to force extra-time as Ziyech came off the bench to fire home from Chilwell's pass.

London

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.