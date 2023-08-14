Chelsea agree British record Sh20bn fee for Caicedo

London

Chelsea have agreed a British record transfer fee of Sh20.9 billion (£115 million, $146 million, 133 million euros) for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to media reports on Monday.

The 21-year-old Ecuador international had also been a target for Premier League rivals Liverpool, who on Friday agreed a reported record £110 million fee with Brighton.

But it became clear over the weekend that Caicedo preferred a move to Chelsea and will join the west London club on an eight-year contract, according to the reports.

Chelsea, who drew 1-1 with Liverpool in their Premier League opener on Sunday, hope Caicedo will be available for next weekend's trip to West Ham United.

He could line up in Mauricio Pochettino's team alongside Enzo Fernandez, who cost what was then a British record £107 million when he joined from Benfica earlier this year.