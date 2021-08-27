Okere to lead Vihiga Queens in maiden Champions League qualifiers

Vihiga Queens

Vihiga Queens at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru before they played Nakuru Queens in a Kenya Women Premier League match on January 24, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group
New Content Item (1)

By  Cecil Odongo

Sports Writer

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kenya's representative in the regional competition, Vihiga Queens host Ethiopian champions CBE on Sunday at Nyayo National stadium
  • Vihiga Queens Chief Executive Officer Michael Senalwa told Nation Sport that assistant coach Boniface Nyamunyamu is not qualified to handle the team in Caf matches as he lacks CAF A coaching licence
  • Gecheo noted that  the tournament will offer an opportunity for women teams to play at the highest level

The inaugural Confederation of African Football (Caf) Women Champions League Cecafa qualifiers kick off on Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.