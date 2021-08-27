Okere to lead Vihiga Queens in maiden Champions League qualifiers

The inaugural Confederation of African Football (Caf) Women Champions League Cecafa qualifiers kick off on Saturday at Nyayo National Stadium.

Two matches have been lined up for Saturday with the opener pitting Ugandan champions Lady Doves against FAD of Djibouti from 1pm. It will be followed by PVP of Burundi against Tanzanian champions Simba Queens from 4pm, both matches being staged at Nyayo National Stadium.

Moi International Sport Centre, Kasarani is an alternative match venue.

Related Vihiga Queens coach quits ahead of Champions League qualifiers Football

Kenya's representative in the regional competition, Vihiga Queens host Ethiopian champions CBE on Sunday at Nyayo National stadium.

Harambee Starlets head coach Charles Okere is expected on the touch line as Vihiga are still without a coach following the exit of veteran tactician Alex Alumirah who has since joined Tanzanian Mainland Women Premier League side Serengeti Queens.

Vihiga Queens Chief Executive Officer Michael Senalwa told Nation Sport that assistant coach Boniface Nyamunyamu is not qualified to handle the team in Caf matches as he lacks Caf A coaching licence.

"We shall be certain on who will handle the team in the competition after receiving communication from Caf. Nyamunyamu is not qualified and we had requested that he be allowed to handle the team as we plan to get a new coach after the competition," said Senalwa.

"Okere has been assisting us for some time now and we can only confirm if he will lead the team after Caf has responded to us," he added.

However, a source at the club confided to Nation Sport that Okere will handle the team throughout the competition.

On Friday, Football Kenya Federation Vice Chairperson Dorris Petra and Cecafa Secretary General Auka Gecheo said all is set for the competition which involves eight teams from the East and Central Africa region.

The teams have been divided in two groups and the competition is expected to end on September 9.

Group 'A' has PVP (Burundi), FAD (Djibouti), Lady Doves (Uganda) and Simba Queens (Tanzania). Group 'B' has New Generation (Zanzibar), Yei Joint Stars (South Sudan), CBE (Ethiopia) and Vihiga Queens (Kenya). The Zanzibari side is expected into the country on Saturday morning.

Gecheo noted that the tournament will offer an opportunity for women teams to play at the highest level.

“This tournament is the next level for the women’s game in the Cecafa region. It will provide our teams with the opportunity to play at the highest level of continental club competition available in Africa, which is the Caf Women’s Champions League,” he said.

Petra echoed Gecheo's comments saying the regional tourney will help raise the profile of the women’s game in the region.

“This will help raise the profile of the women’s game, attract more players, fans and lead to the creation of more clubs,” said Petra in a press briefing at Nyayo Stadium.

Fixtures

Saturday

Lady Doves (Uganda) v FAD (Djibouti) 1pm

PVP (Burundi) v Simba Queens (Tanzania) 4pm

Sunday

Yei Join Stars (South Sudan) v New Generation (Zanzibar) 1pm