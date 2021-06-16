Champs Man City face Spurs in Premier League opener

Manchester City's Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho (centre) lifts the Premier League trophy during the award ceremony after their English Premier League match against Everton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on May 23, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Peter Powell | AFP

By  AFP

What you need to know:

  • Manchester United host Leeds, while Champions League winners Chelsea will host Crystal Palace.
  • Premier League clubs were able to host fans at reduced capacity when Covid-19 restrictions eased late in the 2020-21 campaign.

London

